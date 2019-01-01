Play Video
Each year, GradConnection partners with Chandler Macleod and The Australian Financial Review to deliver the Top100 Graduate Employers and Future Leaders Competition and Awards Night. Since 2014, the event has been bringing together all parts of the graduate recruitment industry, including employers, graduates and universities for one of the biggest nights of the year.
Students can accelerate their career opportunities by being selected as a Top100 Future Leaders Competition finalist. They’ll have direct access to Australia’s top employers and be featured in The Australian Financial Review. We’ll even pay for flights and accommodation for those living outside of the Sydney metro region.*
*Restrictions apply, please contact to find out more.
Future Leaders
Australian university students in their first through to penultimate year of study, who are looking to engage with top Australian employers in a different and meaningful way.
Universities
Senior academics, VCs, DVCs and careers practitioners from Australian universities.
Graduate Employers
Senior business leaders, recruiters and human resources professionals from Australia’s top private and public organisations.
Top100 Partners
Leading industry suppliers who share our commitment to enhancing the graduate recruitment experience, so that it is realistic, valuable, and enjoyable.